Mark Henry says 42-year-old WWE star can be in the main event for the next 10 years

Mark Henry thinks that Randy Orton has a lot left in his tank and can be a key player in WWE for the next 8-10 years.

The Viper is currently the longest active Superstar on the WWE roster, having made his main roster debut way back in 2002. He is currently a tag team star alongside Riddle, and the two are the current RAW Tag Team champions.

On the Busted Open show, Mark Henry praised Orton's longevity and how he still has a lot to offer on the main event scene:

"Randy may have another - without exaggerating - I think Randy's got another 8 years, 10 years. That's how long I can see Randy in the main event picture. Randy is such a handsome guy, if he has the passion for it, I'd love to see him be an old villain in Hollywood. He can do it. He can really do that." [From 41:40 to 42:20]

Henry continued:

"There's probably nobody there that's possibly in greater condition than he is. He constantly is doing cardio, trains hard, Randy was never the strongest guy, the most flexible guy, but the most athletic. His balance is off the scale." [From 43:00 to 43:27]

The Hall of Famer praised Orton's physique and how he looks taller than he is, and that only a few wrestlers can replicate what The Viper has been able to do.

WWE legend Randy Orton on when he will retire

Randy Orton recently revealed that he has plans to wrestle and be an active WWE Superstar until the age of 50.

"But if it was up to me, and I knew physically it wouldn’t be a problem, I’d say I’d wrestle until I’m 50 years old. And I would go out and have that last match when I’m 50 and be able to say I did it on my own terms," said The Viper.

The Viper currently has 14 world titles to his name, two behind John Cena and Ric Flair, who hold the most world titles in history. He is currently doing some of the best work of his career and feels revitalized by working alongside Riddle. RK-Bro will face The Usos in a unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

