WrestleMania 40 has come to an end and now it's time for what's next in WWE. However, before fans can head there, a WWE Hall of Famer posted a clip where he pointed out major disrespect shown during a match at WrestleMania. He was very upset and made it clear.

Mark Henry has been gone from WWE for a while, but he follows the product and was recently reviewing WrestleMania. There, he pointed out one of the major issues from the six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania that saw Jade Cargill make her WrestleMania debut. Cargill teamed up with Naomi and Bianca Belair to face Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. The babyfaces got the win.

However, Henry felt that there was a moment of major disrespect during the match. He felt that Kairi Sane should have left the ring when her opponents were stepping into the ring. Dakota Kai and Asuka were still there but they got out fast, while the five-feet-one-inch Sane lingered for a few more seconds before leaving through the hardcam side.

"I'm saying if I was a girl, and I was in that match, and I did my entrance, and I come in the ring and I wipe my feet, and I stand and step into the ring, and Kairi Sane's a*s is still walking in the ring, I'm taking her head off. Get out of the f***ing ring. I'm the guy. She should have gotten out of the f***ing ring. I was so mad. I got mad again. You got to respect the business first, and she didn't. She would if I'd been in the ring."

Mark Henry was a force to be reckoned with in WWE

While no longer a part of the company, the Hall of Famer was once known for being the powerhouse on the shows.

His infamous Hall of Pain has seen many inductees and he's not shy about even adding Kairi Sane to the list.

Should the star choose to return to WWE in the future, it remains to be seen what role he'd play. The former world champion is currently with AEW and is in a backstage capacity while also being an announcer.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you agree with Mark Henry? Yes! No, he's taken it too far 0 votes View Discussion