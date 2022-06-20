"I know Vince..." - Mark Henry gives two reasons why Vince McMahon appeared on WWE SmackDown

WWE legend Mark Henry feels that Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown was to boost ratings and also to send a message to everyone.

McMahon opened last week's WWE SmackDown show just a few days after it was revealed that he had paid hush money to a former employee following an affair with her. In his short speech, McMahon told the fans that he wants them all to be together during these tough times.

On the Busted Open show, Mark Henry said that Vince McMahon wanted to drive the ratings up for SmackDown while also sending a message to everyone that he's not afraid of anyone and will fight this battle head on.

"You know what, this is the hottest thing in the world, you can possibly bring in people that have never even watched wrestling before and it was just a media deal, it was just a ratings push. The second thing was, you [Bully Ray] know Vince and I know Vince, and Vince is going through something that should be personal, shouldn't even be out in the world. Just that people can't keep their mouths shut about business that don't belong to them and then they come out with it. Whether it's right or wrong, it's still personal."

He continued:

"I thought Vince was basically saying to everybody: 'Listen, I'm not going to go into hiding, I'm not going to regress, I'm going to grow from this I'm a grown man, I'm not afraid of you. You can kiss my a*s.' He had the 'kiss my a*s club', you know what, when you're a billionaire, you got this 'kiss my a*s' mentality - 'I could do whatever I need to do.' I thought there was nothing short of that in that appearance," said Mark Henry. [From 2:45 to 4:30]

Henry said that McMahon's appearance didn't seem like a "final goodbye" to the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon was in a happy mood backstage in WWE

Reports have indicated that McMahon was in a jovial mood backstage on SmackDown despite the allegations made against him. The former WWE Chairman reportedly wants to show that he's not running away from the current predicament that he's in.

"He's basically showing through his promo that he handles what's in front of him and he's not running [from it]," said the report.

McMahon has stepped down from his role as CEO and Chairman, but still retains creative control of the company.

