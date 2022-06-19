Reports give an insight into Vince McMahon's mood backstage at WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon divided fan opinion with his brief appearance at the start of Friday Night SmackDown yesterday. Reports suggest that the former chairman's mood backstage was surprisingly upbeat.

McMahon is currently in the midst of controversy as he is alleged to have had an affair and reached a $3 million settlement with a former WWE paralegal. While he is under investigation, Vince's daughter Stephanie has taken charge as the interim Chairwoman and CEO of the company.

According to Fightful Select, numerous WWE talent backstage reported McMahon's demeanor to be "happy" and "particularly jovial." He was also reportedly very "hands-on" with the production, reiterating that he was still in charge creatively.

"He's basically showing through his promo that he handles what's in front of him and he's not running [from it.]"

Vince McMahon has had a rough week

On Friday morning, it was announced that McMahon was stepping aside from his position as CEO and Chairman of the company, handing the reigns over to his daughter and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. She was in the midst of a leave of absence from the company prior to the controversy.

Not long after that, WWE revealed that Vince McMahon would be appearing on last night's live episode of SmackDown. Speculation ran rampant - especially when it was reported that he would be appearing "in character" on the show. He ended up cutting a very brief (under two minutes) promo to open the show.

The investigation by the WWE board is ongoing and as it stands, McMahon will be in charge of creative. We'll be sure to keep you updated with any developments as they happen here at Sportskeeda.

