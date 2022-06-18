Report: Making Stephanie McMahon WWE CEO likely an "optics move"

WWE placing Stephanie McMahon in the role of Interim Chairwoman and CEO is likely an "optics move," according to Alex Sherman of CNBC.

cnb.cx/3b90sdC New from CNBC: Vince McMahon will speak tonight on Smackdown IN CHARACTER as Mr. McMahon to address his temporary absence.Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told. New from CNBC: Vince McMahon will speak tonight on Smackdown IN CHARACTER as Mr. McMahon to address his temporary absence. Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told. cnb.cx/3b90sdC I’m also told that elevating Stephanie to CEO, after she just left to focus on family, is an optics play to signal Vince McMahon has no intention of stepping down. twitter.com/sherman4949/st… I’m also told that elevating Stephanie to CEO, after she just left to focus on family, is an optics play to signal Vince McMahon has no intention of stepping down. twitter.com/sherman4949/st…

"I’m also told that elevating Stephanie to CEO, after she just left to focus on family, is an optics play to signal Vince McMahon has no intention of stepping down."

According to both Sherman's tweet and story on CNBC.com, placing the younger McMahon in the role doesn't just signify that the company will still be run in the same fashion her father did. It also implies that he could be back in the role if the board's investigation ends positively for him.

It's worth noting that while Vince McMahon has "stepped down" from those roles in the company, he certainly hasn't retired. Provided that WWE's board doesn't elect to remove him permanently, nothing is preventing him from returning to the position afterward.

Vince McMahon has pledged to respect the WWE board's findings

As part of a press release sent out to media outlets today, McMahon made the following statement:

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

This could mean that McMahon might not be expecting the board to rule in his favor. That, of course, is just speculation.

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

In the meantime, McMahon will still be overseeing the creative aspect of the company. This also means we also shouldn't be expecting any major changes to the programming, in general anyway. In other words, it appears that, until the board makes a ruling, it's pretty much business as usual for the company.

What do you think? Is Stephanie McMahon as WWE CEO just a public relations ploy? Or will this end up as a permanent position? Drop your thoughts in our comments section.

