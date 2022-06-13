Mark Henry "challenges" current wrestlers to recreate iconic trilogy between WWE Legends

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants the current generation of stars to recreate spots from the trilogy of matches between Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero.

Angle and Guerrero had three matches in WWE in 2004, which are still fondly remembered. They faced each other at WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and SmackDown.

On Busted Open, Henry said the Angle vs. Guerrero trilogy is the best in wrestling history. The Hall of Famer then asked current stars to rewatch and learn spots from the matches that the two legends had:

"They did some of the most incredible spots, leading to them looking like going into finishes that I ever saw. And some of the stuff that I've seen them do, I still haven't seen. That was 2004, it's 2022 [now]. They were doing transcendent stuff way back then that guys are not doing today. I challenge all the guys to study this trilogy between Kurt and Eddie, and bring some of that stuff back. There are some of these guys that can do it." (from 7:00 to 7:38)

Allan @allan_cheapshot Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle were great here. Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle were great here. https://t.co/UBnxc7qeVq

Henry also recalled how Angle and Guerrero had a legitimate fight backstage after one of the matches.

What happened in the trilogy of matches between Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero in WWE?

Guerrero was the WWE Champion going into his match with Angle at WrestleMania XX and retained the title after a hard-fought, emotional match.

The two faced off once again at SummerSlam later in the year, where Angle won the match. Guerero had, by then, lost the world title to JBL.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #wrestlemaniaflashback Eddie Guerrero lied, cheated and stole his way to victory at Wrestlemania 20. You gotta love him for it. Miss you Eddie Eddie Guerrero lied, cheated and stole his way to victory at Wrestlemania 20. You gotta love him for it. Miss you Eddie 😃🙏❤️ #wrestlemaniaflashback https://t.co/CVbnqtpX4L

They had yet another match in 2004, this time coming on SmackDown, where Angle submitted Guerrero in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match. The last time the two faced each other in a singles match was in 2005 on an episode of SmackDown, just a few months before Guerrero's untimely death.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda.

