WWE legend Mark Henry was recently a guest on Heavy Live with Scoop B. During his appearance on the show, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Ronda Rousey, who hasn't been seen in WWE since the main event of WrestleMania 35. Henry said that he was eagerly waiting for Ronda Rousey to return to a WWE ring and compared her transition into pro wrestling to that of Kurt Angle:

I can't wait. I pray in my prayers every night. I pray that Ronda Rousey comes back to wrestle, man. I hope she does. If anybody knows Ronda, please tell Ronda to come back to wrestling. I mean, that was the best part of watching last year's WrestleMania, was to see her development. [It was] the BEST beginning in pro wrestling I ever saw. Nobody's ever-- Kurt Angle, but Kurt had a year to wrestle, wrestle, wrestle before everybody saw who he was. Ronda? Her first match was a pay-per-view, just like mine was... But her first big deal was WrestleMania, in the main event! H/T: WrestlingINC

Mark Henry wants Charlotte Flair to challenge Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

Mark Henry also gave his thoughts on possible opponents for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Henry picked none other than 12-time Champion Charlotte Flair as his choice for the spot, before adding that he would love a singles match between Ronda Rousey and 'The Man' Becky Lynch on the following year:

I think that the greatness of Charlotte would even challenge Ronda Rousey. I think that also Becky is at home getting ready to have a baby and she won't be back in time for WrestleMania, so I'm already making the business decision to put her and Charlotte together [laughs]. But the year after next, I want to see Becky get that chance, one-on-one. H/T: WrestlingINC

Ronda Rousey has been spotted training with Teal Piper (daughter of the later Roddy Piper) as well as Impact Wrestling legend James Storm recently. We know that Rousey is still under contract with WWE. If there are plans for her to wrestle at WrestleMania 37, we could see her return early next year.