Mark Jindrak has explained why he believes Triple H should have been kicked out of the legendary Evolution faction instead of him.

The former WWE Superstar, who almost joined Evolution in 2003, appeared on David Penzer’s Sitting Ringside podcast this week. He described Triple H as “boring as s***” and made it clear that he did not get along with the NXT founder.

“[Randy] Orton and I were having fun, Ric Flair was a ton of fun. I thought the person that should’ve been kicked out of the group was Triple H, because he was the bore. He was boring as s***, man, he was boring as sh*t.” [H/T POST Wrestling]

Jindrak said Triple H wanted him to travel with fellow Evolution members Randy Orton and Ric Flair to build chemistry between the group.

However, as Triple H recalled in the Ruthless Aggression series on the WWE Network, he did not enjoy Jindrak’s company.

The 14-time World Champion disliked traveling with Jindrak so much that he refused to ride in a car with him ever again.

Mark Jindrak responds to Triple H’s Ruthless Aggression comments

Mark Jindrak (right) even shot a vignette with Evolution

Mark Jindrak also revealed that he took exception to another comment that Triple H made on the WWE Network series.

Triple H mentioned on Ruthless Aggression that he told Vince McMahon that both he and Ric Flair did not want Jindrak in Evolution.

At the time, Batista was sidelined with a triceps injury that was set to keep him out of action for several months.

Jindrak, who was briefly considered as Batista’s replacement, clarified that Flair enjoyed being around him. Triple H, on the other hand, did not.

“It wasn’t Ric, it was [not] Ric in any way, shape or form. It was all Triple H and that’s the whole thing. These car rides, I thought these car rides were exposing Triple H for being a bore and non-charismatic, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I felt.”

In the end, Triple H got his way and Jindrak did not join Evolution.

WWE’s decision-makers waited for Batista to return from injury, while Jindrak went on to form a tag team with Garrison Cade.