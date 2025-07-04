Mark Shunock breaks silence after major WWE debut

WWE star Mark Shunock recently took to social media to break his silence after making his premium live event debut at Night of Champions. Shunock is a ring announcer on Friday Night SmackDown.

Following legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia's departure from the Stamford-based promotion, Mark Shunock was brought in as her replacement. The star has been working almost every week on the blue brand's show since March 2025. At Night of Champions, Shunock made his first premium live event appearance, where he got to announce some legendary names, including John Cena and CM Punk.

The SmackDown ring announcer recently took to Instagram to post several photos from the Saudi Arabia event. In his post's caption, he sent a message, calling Night of Champions legendary and unforgettable. Shunock also thanked Riyadh for their hospitality and the fans for their dedication toward wrestling.

"An unforgettable experience. Night Of Champions was legendary. Thank you to the incredible people of Riyadh for your hospitality and energy! From the passionate fans to the dedicated teams who helped bring it all together, this trip was amazing," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Lilian Garcia welcomed Mark Shunock to WWE

After Mark Shunock replaced her on SmackDown, Lilian Garcia took to Instagram to post a photo with Shunock from WrestleMania. Garcia welcomed the star to World Wrestling Entertainment, praising his debut on the blue brand's show.

She also encouraged fans to give a warm welcome to Mark in her post's comments section.

"I would like to take a moment to officially welcome @markshunock (Mark Nash) to the @wwe team!! Mark, awesome job on your SmackDown debut last Friday in London! So excited for you now to get to experience one of the loudest crowds in the US as SmackDown goes live tonight from Chicago! And get ready for this wild amazing ride in the WWE with the BEST fan base in the world!! 🤗🤩 By the way, Mark had a birthday this week so help me wish him a happy birthday and give him a WWE welcome below! ⬇️🥳," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Mark Shunock going forward.

