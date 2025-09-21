"Married the white boy" - Former WWE Champion faces racial abuse after calling for peace over Charlie Kirk's assassination

A former WWE Champion has faced racial abuse after calling for peace over Charlie Kirk's assassination. Kirk, 31, was shot dead at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, last week.Kirk was a political activist, and his assassination plunged his supporters into mourning. Many WWE names also reacted to this shocking incident, including Hall of Famers Ted DiBiase and Kevin Nash.In a post on X, former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim advocated for peace following Kirk's death. However, she revealed that her message led to her receiving backlash and abuse for supporting the late political activist. In a series of posts on X, Kim explained that her post was about peace and not politics, but she ended up receiving hate for it.&quot;People who are haters always throw that at me. Oh the Asian girl married the white boy. Oh give me a break. Just actually shows their ignorance, racial bias and intelligence level,&quot; she wrote in one post.Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSMELINKPeople who are haters always throw that at me. Oh the Asian girl married the white boy. Oh give me a break. Just actually shows their ignorance, racial bias and intelligence level.Her other tweets were centered around the same issue, you can check them below:Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSMELINKIt’s amazing the amount of hatred people spew when you say you want peace &amp;amp;amp; conversations.They talk about how one side is so racist and in the next breath,they say oh you marry a rich white guy and that’s how you feel that way.Blows my mind what social media has done to our (1/2)Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSMELINKIt’s the typical hide behind my social account and say the first stereotypical thing they can. Funny normally these are the ones that are arguing that the other side says racist things and that’s the comment they throw. It’s hilarious I couldn’t make it up.Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSMELINKIt is absolutely insane. I say peace and conversations and they say racist things and put me in a box. Ok well anyhow, I guess life goes on. They stay in their hateful energy and I’m feeling peaceful. Much love JudyThe response that Gail Kim received for her call for peace shows how divisive and tense the situation is in the aftermath of Kirk's assassination.The Rock's daughter also faced online backlash over Charlie Kirk postFollowing Charlie Kirk's death, WWE legend The Rock's daughter, Ava, shared an Instagram story quoting a post from comedian Gianmarco Soresi, which was interpreted as a reference to Charlie Kirk.This led to immense backlash against Ava, with many fans calling on WWE to take action and fire her. However, the NXT GM only doubled down on her stance, retweeting the same post and saying she stands by her words.&quot;And i’ll stand behind this. Be kind, now more than ever,&quot; she wrote.It was then reported that had it been any other WWE star, the company would have asked them to take down the post. However, when it came to Ava, there was no such action. Notably, Ava's father, The Rock, is on the TKO Board of Directors and is good friends with Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, TKO's parent company, and WWE President Nick Khan.