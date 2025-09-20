  • home icon
Reason why The Rock's daughter Ava didn't remove controversial Charlie Kirk post despite backlash - Reports

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 20, 2025 13:18 GMT
Ava with The Rock (left), Charlie Kirk (right).
Ava with The Rock (left), Charlie Kirk (right). [Image credits: WWE on YouTube and Kirk's IG account]

NXT GM Ava, the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, caused an uproar a few days ago. Ava shared a story on Instagram quoting a post from comedian Gianmarco Soresi, which was interpreted as a reference to political activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week.

The quote from the story read:

“If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind things when you’re alive.”

This sparked intense backlash against Ava as many fans called on WWE to fire her. This further led to debate over her actions, with some fans rallying in her favor. However, the sentiment against Ava remained negative.

While the negative reaction to the social media post would have led to some strong action from WWE, when it comes to Ava, that is not the case. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), a source told them had it been anyone else, WWE would have asked them to take the post down, but "nobody will tell her."

As fans might be aware, Ava's father, The Rock, sits on the TKO Board of Directors and is good friends with WWE President Nick Khan. He has also been friends with Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, TKO’s parent company, for years.

Ava doubled down on her stance over Charlie Kirk

Despite coming under fire for her comments, Ava only went and doubled down on her earlier message.

Taking to X (Twitter), she reshared the message from Gianmarco and said she would stand behind it.

"And i’ll stand behind this. Be kind, now more than ever," she wrote.
On the other hand, WWE announcer Lilian Garcia and Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase expressed their grief at Kirk's assassination.

Another WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash, said that he wasn't surprised when he heard the news and said that Charlie Kirk's children will take a long time to process this loss.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

