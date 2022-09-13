WWE veteran Marty Jannetty posts update from the hospital

Marty Jannetty has posted a Facebook update from the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment regarding his foot.

Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels comprised one of the most popular tag teams in the 1980s and 1990s called The Rockers. The duo would win the AWA World Tag Team Championship on two occasions. The two would split and go on their own separate career paths.

One thing that made the Rockers famous was their flashy high-flying moves. But it looks like all those high-risk maneuvers have finally caught up with the WWE veteran as he is currently admitted to the hospital due to his feet swelling up.

Jannetty recently posted an image on Facebook and attributed the condition to his years in the ring.

"I'm very proud to say that ankle right there it's just slightly damaged from all them years of putting my foot in people's rear end otherwise called a** and jumping off top ropes to the floor not just into the ring but to the floor and I'm very proud to say I'll do it again right now I ain't scared well wait a minute swaggy just looked at me and extended is claws which means don't you even try oh well it was a fun thought," the veteran wrote.

Marty Jannetty posted a picture of his injury on Facebook

You can find the uncensored post here.

Marty Jannetty also posted a video from his hospital bed where he can be seen criticizing the hospital's food:

From the images, it looks like the former tag champ's leg is improving, and he should be back to normal soon.

Marty Jannetty on how it felt to win the Intercontinental Championship

In a previous sit-down interview with Sportskeeda, Marty Jannetty commented on how it felt to win the Intercontinental Championship on RAW after returning to the promotion.

Jannetty mentioned it was sweet revenge to win the Intercontinental Championship from Shawn Michaels, considering that the latter "buried him to Vince McMahon" after their match at Royal Rumble 1993.

Following the event, Marty was released but returned on May 17 that year and won the IC Title from The Heartbreak Kid.

"Yeah, all that was because Shawn went and stuff about our Rumble match. Winning the title was cute and sweet revenge when I found out Shawn went and buried me to Vince [McMahon] on our Royal Rumble match. When I found out Vince thought I was messed up at the Rumble, and I won't deny it, I was young and single," Jannetty recalled.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Jannetty a speedy recovery. We hope that he feels better soon.

