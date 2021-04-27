Marty Jannetty undergoes successful ankle replacement surgery

Marty Jannetty has been in the wrestling business since 1983. Across NWA Central States AWA, WWF, and WCW, Jannetty has held championship gold everywhere for 38 years.

In 2019, SK Wrestling interviewed Marty Jannetty; you can read about that here.

Over the years, Jannetty has had significant ankle problems. At one point, images surfaced of him walking on the side of his foot due to how bad his ankles had become.

In 2020, Marty Jannetty had his first reconstructive ankle surgery, although he had previously said he would go broke if he went under the knife.

Joey Janela and Chris Jericho tried to help Jannetty with a GoFundMe page following his match with Janela at the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament. However, Jannetty didn't want the help.

Over the past weekend, Marty Jannetty had his other ankle worked on and he took to social media to update fans on how things were going.

Marty Jannetty posts how the injuries happened

A few days prior, on his personal Facebook, Marty Jannetty was jokingly trying to figure out how he ruined his ankles. Jannetty cited 300 shows a year and one big high-flying spot a night being the cause. In truth, many of Jannetty's bouts had multiple high-flying spots.

Advertisement

Jannetty used various photos throughout his career to show how much high flying he had done in his 38 years at NWA, AWA, WWF, and WCW. From jumping off, diving over, and jumping from the top rope to the outside, Jannetty risked it all.

We here at SK Wrestling want to wish Marty Jannetty a speedy and healthy recovery from his ankle replacement surgery.