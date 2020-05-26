Marty Scurll appears on Being The Elite; Offers to help The Elite

Marty Scurll with The Elite

On this week's Being The Elite, Marty Scurll made a surprise appearance on the show and teased a potential reunion with his former faction, The Elite. However, things weren't as triumphant as everyone would hope for, as the highly-awaited Elite reunion failed to occur due to the ignorance of Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Brandon Cutler.

In the closing segment of this week's Being The Elite, Elite members Hangman Page, Matt, and Nick Jackson were spotted having an intense discussion, the night before their highly-awaited clash against The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing.

Page was seen telling The Young Bucks that The Elite needs to get back together on the same page, like the good old days, because the group is clearly in shambles and were at a disadvantage heading into DoN.

With 'The Hangman' calling for a group huddle, Matt Jackson says that the group has been missing something all along but doesn't exactly know what that is or who the missing piece of the puzzle could be.

“It just feels like there’s been something missing all along. I don’t know exactly what that is, who that is, but it’s something. And if we’re ever gonna beat Inner Circle, we need that something, right? It’s like, if there was just SOMEONE that could walk right through that door and was the secret to helping us with this entire situation.”

With the trio discussing their methods of getting The Elite back on the same page, their former stablemate Marty Scurll walked through the door with a facemask. 'The Villian' eventually proceeded to reveal himself, however, The Elite members completely ignored him and continued with their heavy discussion.

"I'm back baby!"- claimed Scurll but he failed to catch the attention of Page and The Jackson Brothers. Scurll eventually gave up and left the room. Brandon Cutler, who was filming the whole time, called the trio "idiots" for not paying a tip to Scurll, whom they thought was the room service guy.

Here is the latest episode of BTE:

Could Marty Scurll show up on AEW?

Marty Scurll is currently working as the head-booker for ROH and as an in-ring talent for the promotion, as well. The former ROH TV Champion has previously claimed that he would like to work alongside AEW and it remains to be seen if The Elite is once again teasing something major with the inclusion/return of 'The Villain'.