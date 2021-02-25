Marty Scurll backstage at NJPW tapings, interested in signing

Marty Scurll has been mired in controversy over the past year since his Speaking Out movement involvement. The allegations sent forth against him caused his release from ROH earlier this year. However, it seems that "The Villain" has his eyes on a new destination to showcase his talents.

Fightful Select reported that Scurll was present backstage at the most recent NJPW Strong tapings. There has been no confirmation if Scurll was used during the tapings, but he expressed interest in rejoining the company. "The Villain" has not performed for New Japan Pro Wrestling since June 2019 in the Best of Super Juniors Tournament.

Although there is no word on if NJPW is returning the interest in Scurll, he would be a huge acquisition. Especially after the recent pectoral injury to IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi will sideline him for six months.

What's next for Marty Scurll?

It has been a tumultuous year, to say the least, for Marty Scurll. He came into 2020 with a brand new long-term contract with ROH and a position as head booker.

Scurll then ended the year with his position in the promotion in question. His reputation was also ruined after the Speaking Out allegations came to light, which he also later confirmed.

Due to NJPW's position in Japan, scandals here in the United States are not as detrimental to one's career in North American promotions. It is why New Japan was the first to welcome back Will Ospreay following his own Speaking Out allegations. It is not out of the realm of possibility that NJPW would sign Marty Scurll.

Advertisement

This is a significant time for New Japan Pro Wrestling. With its recent television deal with ROKU channel and partnership with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, the company has created plenty of buzz in 2021.

The signing of Marty Scurll could either be beneficial for their Junior division or damage public perception.