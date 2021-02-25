Marty Scurll involved in an on-camera angle at New Japan Strong TV Tapings - Reports

Earlier today, it was reported that "The Villain" Marty Scurll was backstage at the latest New Japan Strong television tapings. It was also said that there was interest from Scurll in regards to signing with the international promotion.

There has now been an update from today's earlier report. Emily Pratt of Fanbyte has not only confirmed initial reports of Scurll's presence backstage at the tapings but revealed that he worked the tapings as well. The Villain was said to be involved in a post-match angle with Rocky Romero.

Pratt confirmed that NJPW talents that work these tapings sign an NDA ahead of time to prevent this kind of information from leaking out. However, that didn't stop this information from becoming public knowledge.

What is Marty Scurll's future with New Japan?

The anonymous source was quoted by Pratt when it came to Marty Scurll's appearance at the tapings.

“They weren’t trying to hide him. I thought we were going to be the company that wasn’t booking these guys to get some buzz. They’re going to get buzz alright, but probably not the kind they’re looking for. And it just reeks of letting things slide because these people are all friends or whatever. I really just think fans should know his involvement beforehand, so they can choose to tune in or not.”

Marty Scurll's last match with New Japan was taking part in the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament back in June of 2019. However, he did appear for the promotion in January of 2020, where he called out Bullet Club leader Jay White.

Scurll and New Japan had plans to work together in 2020 before the pandemic happened. However, when the issues arose from the Speaking Out movement, every company distanced itself from Scurll. That, in turn, led to his release from Ring of Honor last month.

Where things go from here is anybody's guess as all eyes fall upon New Japan to comment on The Villain's upcoming appearance.

Marty Scurll makes shocking North Carolina appearance; calls out Jay White, promises 'more of The Villain in 2020'https://t.co/PdqdwXxA1H#NJoA #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/gaW02GIuiS — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 28, 2020

What are your thoughts on Marty Scurll returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling? Do you think he's signed a new contract with the promotion? Or is this a one-time thing? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.