"We've all been there" - Former Lucha Underground star talks about his first interaction with Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Marty "The Moth" Martinez recently spoke about how Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy interacted with him in his initial days.

The Hardys recently reunited as tag team partners on AEW. The veteran duo is currently involved in a feud with the Andrade Family Office. Meanwhile, Martinez has also made a couple of appearances in Tony Khan's promotion.

In the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Marty Martinez mentioned how the Hardys once stopped by the locker room and spoke to the newcomers in WWE. The Moth added that the brothers genuinely care about the business and are friendly people in real life.

"Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, shout out to those guys. They just randomly walked in and I’ve never seen this. You thought they walk by and say ‘hey’, the usual pass-by interactions, but they actually stopped at the locker room, just like ‘hey guys, you know we’ve all been there, I feel you so just keep going and keep it up, I’m glad you guys are here.’ It was cool, these guys care about the business and they really are actual nice people," said Marty. (16:45-18:55)

Jeff Hardy revealed that leaving WWE was an intelligent thing to do

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December 2021, following which The Charismatic Enigma joined All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy claimed that leaving WWE and moving to AEW was a good thing to do. The former WWE Champion said that he feels valued by his new employer.

"It was one of the smartest things I’ve ever done because everything worked out so perfectly. Mainly because my first day in AEW felt valuable. Like for the first time, just, you know, the care and love I was shown. Yeah, I feel like I was supposed to be in AEW," said Hardy. (1:03:52 onwards)

