"You told me to stop speaking during the audition" - Maryse on her first interaction with The Miz

WWE Superstar Maryse recently shared the story of how she and her real-life husband, The Miz, met early on in her career with the company.

Maryse participated in the promotion's Diva Search competition in 2006. She had a French accent and portrayed the role of a heel. In December 2008, she defeated Michelle McCool to win her first Divas Championship. She and The Miz got married in 2014 and have often cited themselves as the 'It Couple.'

In a recent interaction with Jim Alexander from Reel Talker, the couple talked about when and how they met. Maryse stated that it was when she auditioned for the Diva Search. She highlighted The Miz told her not to say a word during the audition as her responses were not what people wanted.

"Well, when I was talking to you during the Diva Search, I just remember your big blue eyes, so that caught my attention when I got in your face and I was ripping you apart after you told me to stop speaking during the audition because I wasn't giving the answer that people wanted to hear." (2:55 - 3:11)

The Canadian superstar added that they spoke after the competition. When they were about to get ready to go into the arena, she wanted to ensure The A-Lister pronounced her name correctly.

“And then I get to the first Monday Night RAW where he had to introduce me on the show. And I always remember you standing in front of me in the gorilla, we call it the gorilla where you stand before going [into the arena] and you sitting in front of me and you were trying to say my name and 'my name is Maryse [Mah-ree-s]. [Mike] I said Maryse, he said "Morris'.” (4:15 - 4:43)

This year, the duo competed in a mixed tag team match against Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble but were unsuccessful.

Maryse hints at a potential in-ring return after hiatus

Last week on RAW, The Miz highlighted that Maryse would be making her return this week. The 39-year-old superstar appeared alongside her husband on an edition of Miz TV.

Before their appearance, TV Insider asked the two-time Divas Champion if she would make an in-ring return. She responded she was unsure and cited that it could even be at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

"“I don’t know. Let’s ask the same question Tuesday morning... Well, Money in the Bank is coming up, as well as SummerSlam,” She continued. “SummerSlam is a great one.”

The A-Lister, who has not been involved in any title matches, recently expressed his interest in competing in the Money in the Bank premium live event, which is slated to take place next month.

