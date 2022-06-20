"It’s hard to commit to this" - Maryse discloses whether she will compete again in WWE

Maryse has opened up about her comeback status, revealing whether or not she will compete in the ring again.

The former WWE Divas Champion returned on Monday Night RAW two weeks ago to promote the season premiere of her reality show Miz & Mrs. Her last match was at the Royal Rumble premium live event in January where she teamed up with her husband The Miz to face Edge and Beth Phoenix in a losing effort.

During her recent appearance on CBS affiliate KOIN 6, Maryse stated that she can't return as a full-time performer because of her parental duties, but she thinks she'll compete again at some point.

"It’s great [being in the ring] and that’s — I always say never. ‘I’m never gonna be back in the ring’ and I’ve said that after WrestleMania with [The Miz], that was 2016. Then I had a baby, I said, ‘Nope, never. I think I’m done.’ Four months later, I was back in the ring then I had a second baby, ‘We’re really done.’ No, back in the ring again so I really — I can’t at this point. I think I’ll be back again. I always say I don’t wanna be back because I don’t wanna get hurt because I have children and it’s hard to commit to this. This is an extreme sport. It’s hard to commit to that and you gotta go full on if you’re going so I love it, but, it’s almost like it’s — it’s not sad in a way. I’m just trying to pull myself out," said Maryse. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Which WWE star could Maryse face in her retirement match?

The former Divas Champion was a popular name during the Divas Era, and there are currently many female stars on the roster that would love to face her. We could see her go up against Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte or Alexa Bliss.

She could even compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. At the Royal Rumble, she showed that she can still go, so it'll be interesting to see who her next opponent will be.

