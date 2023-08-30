Maryse reacts to The Miz hilariously mocking LA Knight on WWE RAW

Maryse has reacted to The Miz's recent promo, which took place during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The A-Lister has been involved in a feud with LA Knight for quite some time now. Knight and Miz came face-to-face for the first time when they competed in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. The Megastar ultimately emerged victorious, which did not sit well with the two-time WWE Champion.

The duo has been at loggerheads since The Biggest Party of the Summer. From entertaining promos to interfering in each other's matches, Miz and Knight's rivalry has consistently delivered memorable moments.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, LA Knight's music hit, but he was nowhere to be seen, as The Miz came out dressed as The Megastar. The veteran also mocked Knight by using the latter's popular catchphrases. Maryse reacted to her husband's hilarious promo, saying nobody could beat him.

The Miz is set to face Knight in singles competition at WWE Payback on Saturday.

WWE legend hails Daniel Bryan and The Miz for their feud in 2018

'Road Dogg' Brian James recently discussed the feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz in 2018.

During the latest episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, James, who was part of the SmackDown creative team in 2018, revealed that the abovementioned feud would not have felt personal if not for the infamous Talking Smack segment between the two. He also said that Miz and Bryan created magic with their rivalry.

"These two workers are totally different. Like the casual fan would think Miz is a huge star and be like, 'Who's that other little guy that looks like he's homeless?' But the Internet fan knows who Daniel Bryan is. So, you just go like, 'Okay, I think that's an interesting dichotomy.' I love Miz because Miz doesn't mind playing the antithesis to that guy. Those guys are magic when you put them together." [Wrestling Inc.]

Bryan beat The Miz at Super Show-Down 2018 to become the number one contender for the world championship.

