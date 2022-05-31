Maryse set to return on WWE RAW next week

Former WWE Divas Champion Maryse will return to the company on Monday Night RAW next week.

She was last seen at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year, where she teamed up with her husband The Miz to take on Beth Phoenix and Edge in a mixed tag team match. The Glamazon and The Rated R Superstar defeated the couple to emerge victorious.

On the latest episode of RAW, the A-Lister announced her return during his talk show, Miz TV. The third season of their reality show, Miz & Mrs, will premiere this Monday following WWE RAW, which could be the main reason for her return.

The Street Profits were guests on the Miz TV this week and was interrupted by the 24/7 Title program featuring numerous stars, including Dana Brooke and R-Truth. Akira Tozawa was crowned the new champion during the segment after he betrayed his on-screen wife Tamina.

Maryse was one of the top female stars during the divas era. She made her return the night after WrestleMania 32 and began managing The Miz. The two stars teamed up at WrestleMania 33 to take on 16-time World Champion John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a mixed tag team match.

