"It's very surprising" - Maryse's honest thoughts on teaming with The Miz in WWE again

Maryse thought her WrestleMania 33 matchup against John Cena and Nikki Bella would be the last time she would team up with husband The Miz.

The Miz and Maryse got married in 2014 and since her return to WWE in 2016, she and her husband have been side by side. The couple have had memorable matches against other WWE power couples, including Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, as well as Nikki Bella and John Cena.

The Mizanins now find themselves engrossed in a feud with Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix. The power couples are set to face off at the Royal Rumble. Speaking to Sportsnet's The Big Show, Maryse admitted that she thought her days sharing the ring with The Miz were over.

"This Saturday, I'm thinking about it and getting very excited. After WrestleMania 33, I thought 'maybe this is the last time we're going to be together in the ring,' and it wasn't. It's surprising," said Maryse

Maryse also spoke about how excited she is to face off against her long-time rival Beth Phoenix for the first time in 10 years.

"She's not only awesome in the ring, but as a person. She's someone I'm really happy to get in the ring with. I'll kick her butt, but that's a different story."

The 2022 Royal Rumble is shaping up to be a classic event and the mixed tag-team match is one of the most notable feuds set to conclude at the show.

The Miz and Maryse escaped from Edge and Beth Phoenix this past Monday on RAW

On Monday Night RAW this week, Miz looked to shower his wife Maryse with an array of birthday gifts.

But to the dismay of The Awesome One, Edge and Beth Phoenix were there to spoil the party. The two Hall of Famers looked to get their hands on their Royal Rumble opponents but had to settle by taking out Miz and Maryse's security guards.

The stars of Miz and Mrs will have nowhere to hide when the two couples meet head to head Saturday January 29th at the Royal Rumble.

