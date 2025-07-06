Maryse sends heartfelt message to WWE icon The Miz amid hiatus

The Miz is currently on hiatus from WWE television, with his wife Maryse sending a heartfelt message to him on social media. The It Couple has been together since 2008, and they have two daughters together.
Before taking a break from WWE, The Miz took Carmelo Hayes under his wing. He was taken out by Jacob Fatu on the May 30 episode of SmackDown during a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat match that also involved Andrade.
The two-time WWE Champion was written off since he had to do a project outside the company. He is set to host the reboot of the television show American Gladiators, which was filmed in London, England.
In a post on Instagram, Maryse shared a couple of photos of herself with her husband during their vacation in France. They seemingly spent the Fourth of July weekend away from the United States.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
"❤️ mon amour ❤️," Maryse wrote.
They tied the knot in 2014 after six years of dating. They welcomed their first daughter, Monroe, in 2018, and their second daughter, Madison, a year later.
Kevin Owens puts over The Miz, praises him for his Hall of Fame-worthy career
On a recent appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens talked about how underrated The Miz was. KO had nothing but praise for the two-time WWE Champion, explaining his reliability and work rate.
"If there is one guy that doesn't get enough credit, it’s him. Even me, I'll fully admit this, and I think I told Mike (Mizanin) before. I watched WWE from the outside looking in when I was an independent wrestler hoping to get to WWE. I'd see Miz and I'd go, 'How the f*ck is this guy main eventing WrestleMania? How the f*ck is this guy always in the top angles?' I know why once I worked with him once. I was like, 'That's why.' We talk about making everything work. He is the epitome of that. He'll say yes to anything, he'll make it work, he'll do it good and he has amazing matches," Owens said. [1:05:05 - 1:05:43]
The Miz is no longer the main eventer he once was, but the company has always relied on him to put over talent and represent WWE in high-profile events.
If you use the quotes from Kevin Owens, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the original source.