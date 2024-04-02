Massive brawl breaks out between Rhea Ripley and former WWE champion on RAW

Rhea Ripley and a former WWE champion were engaged in a heated brawl on the latest episode of RAW.

After months of distraction, Becky Lynch finally found herself back in the Women's Championship picture after she won the Elimination Chamber match earlier this year. This meant that she would challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

However, Becky Lynch's Road to WrestleMania hasn't been a smooth one as she has faced attacks from both Nia Jax and Liv Morgan. To make matters worse, Mami made things personal by mentioning Lynch's daughter's name. Hence, The Man showed up during Rhea Ripley's interview on the MMA Hour and confronted her.

It now appears as if The Man has finally had enough and she called out Mami tonight on RAW. Rhea wasn't backing down either and didn't listen to a plea from Adam Pearce who urged her to walk away. Rhea charged at the ring and brawled with Lynch.

Several security personnel tried to separate them but both women were hell-bent on attacking each other. The brawl even continued backstage as security officials had a tough time separating them.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch will finally be able to end the dominant reign of Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley will retain her title at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion