Massive brother vs. brother match seemingly teased on WWE show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, the company teased a potential match between two brothers at the Great American Bash show.

The two brothers in question are the Steveson brothers - Bobby Steveson & Gable Steveson. Under the ring name Damon Kemp, Bobby made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Gable Steveson is yet to make his official in-ring debut but was drafted to the RAW roster and has made sporadic appearances since his signing in 2021.

Gable appeared on tonight’s NXT Underground alongside Eddy Thorpe as the latter took on Damon Kemp. During the bout, Thorpe and Damon Kemp rolled off the platform, and the latter hid behind a female Performance Center recruit and then shoved her into Thorpe.

Damon Kemp took advantage by sending his opponent into the barricade. However, at ringside, the Steveson brothers locked eyes and had a face-off, hinting towards a massive match on July 30 at NXT Great American Bash.

WWE has yet to confirm if Gable Steveson and Bobby Steveson will face each other in a match, but a story seems to be brewing between the brothers. Only time will tell if the Olympic gold medalist will make his official in-ring debut against Damon Kemp on the NXT brand.

What did you think of the brother vs. brother match at the upcoming WWE show? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes