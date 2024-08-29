Massive character change teased for former WWE World Champion (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE champion recently talked about a character change he has never had yet. According to the star, Jinder Mahal, this may be about to change in the near future.

During his run in the Stamford-based promotion, Jinder most notably played a heel, often being at odds with other babyfaces like Sami Zayn and even Randy Orton. He eventually became the World Champion after defeating Randy Orton. In a recent interview with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, he was asked whether there were ever any plans to turn him babyface in WWE.

Jinder Mahal (now known as Raj Dhesi) stated that there were no such plans as far as he knew, but the character change may happen now that he is on his own.

"Not to my knowledge (in WWE). But I personally, I was looking forward to it. But maybe we will see it someday. If not in WWE, then we will see it somewhere else. So ya definitely, I think with social media and doing interviews, people are seeing a different side of me that they never saw before. I got a lot of comments, a lot of people telling me like wow your perspective, it's not what we expected. So just showing myself more to social media and everything, I think babyface run is very possible." [4:02 onwards]

The former WWE star is open to joining AEW

While Jinder Mahal seemed to be enjoying his time as a freelance talent, he made it clear that he was open to signing with another promotion down the line.

In the same interview with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Modern-day Maharaja stated that both TNA and AEW, among other destinations, were viable options for him.

"Anything is possible. I would love to go to TNA, AEW, New Japan, anywhere. Or even just independents. I am having a great time; picking my own schedules; spending time with family; just enjoying time off," he said. [3:07 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Jinder Mahal.

