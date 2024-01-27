Massive claim made by Vince McMahon's accuser refuted by past WWE Board of Directors member 

A former WWE Board of Directors member has responded to a major claim made by Vince McMahon's accuser.

Vince McMahon has exited WWE and TKO Group Holdings amid a sexual misconduct lawsuit made against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant. In her lawsuit, Grant claimed that WWE's Board of Directors never reached out to her while investigating Mr. McMahon.

A former WWE Board of Directors member has now refuted Janel Grant's claim in a statement made to The New York Times. Jeff Speed, who left WWE last year, told The New York Times that the Stamford-based promotion's investigation process was 'thorough.' Speed added that he remains "confident in our investigation which included outreach to Ms. Grant and engagement with her lawyer." Speed also said that he was not at liberty to comment on the findings of the investigation.

What the future has in store for Vince McMahon remains to be seen.

What did Vince McMahon say in response to the lawsuit?

Vince McMahon released a statement shortly after resigning from TKO Group Holdings. Mr. McMahon stated that ex-WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit was filled with "lies" and "obscene made-up instances."

Check out Mr. McMahon's comments below:

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name." [H/T Deadline]

Mr. McMahon added that he has decided to resign from his role as the Executive Chairman out of respect for the fans, TKO business, and the board members. Nick Khan later issued a statement to WWE Superstars via an email, announcing Mr. McMahon's exit. He stated in his email that Vince McMahon will no longer have a role in WWE or TKO Group Holdings.

