Massive CM Punk announcement ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk has sent his first message after a massive WWE announcement concerning him. This comes 24 hours ahead of his Steel Cage Match against Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

The Second City Saint has been announced as a special judge on next week's episode of WWE LFG. Shawn Michaels relayed the news to the prospects on the latest edition of the show before Punk appeared on the big screen. He just had one thing to say:

"Hi, everyone. Just when you think you have all the answers, I change the culture. See you boys and girls next week," said CM Punk.

In the teaser for next week's episode, Punk is seen telling one of the prospects to cut a promo. He is set to join the panel of WWE legends, which includes The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley. It will be interesting to see how The Voice of Voiceless fits into LFG.

While his appearance on the show has been taped, the next few weeks look quite busy for CM Punk. He is a huge part of RAW as the road to WrestleMania 41 heats up. The Best in the World will appear on the shows in Europe, potentially building to a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

