The Undertaker has officially allowed 23-year-old star to use his iconic move 

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has officially given his blessings to a rising star to use his legendary move, Hell's Gate. On a recent edition of WWE LFG, The Deadman permitted Dani Raye to add the maneuver to her arsenal.

Ad

The Phenom has taken out several stars with the iconic submission move during his decades-long tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. While his Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver have been widely used by various other wrestlers, Hell's Gate has been seldom used by anyone else apart from The Undertaker himself.

However, this seems to have finally changed now. On the latest episode of WWE LFG, The Phenom's wife, Michelle McCool, handed the move to the up-and-coming star Dani Raye as her new finisher. Though the 59-year-old star seemed reluctant over his wife's decision, he eventually gave his blessings to Raye.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ludwig Kaiser on getting advice from The Undertaker

A couple of weeks ago, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ludwig Kaiser opened up about receiving valuable advice from the WWE Hall of Famer. The Imperium member stated that, unlike others in the business, The Undertaker didn't believe in sugarcoating and was brutally honest with his advice.

Kaiser added that The Phenom's words were to the point and helped him immensely improve his all-round work.

Ad

"I talked to him, as well. Goosebumps, man. Those are the moments where you really go, 'Hey man, somebody pinch me. That’s crazy.' Undertaker, he is such a great guy. He tells you exactly what you need to hear and I appreciate that. A lot of people sugarcoat, you know? It doesn’t help me. You can’t help me if you’re going to beat around the bush. He wasn’t mean or anything. He said, on the point, what he thinks I should do. It was something that I felt myself anyway, and he just reassured me. It was one of those meetings in life where you go, 'If that wouldn’t have happened, who knows.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Considering how much success The Deadman has enjoyed in the wrestling business, it's no surprise the younger lot regularly seeks out advice from him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.