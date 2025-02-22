Ludwig Kaiser on getting advice from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

  • home icon
By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 22, 2025 20:21 GMT
Ludwig Kaiser performs on RAW [WWE/Courtesy]
Ludwig Kaiser performs on RAW [Image credit: WWE.com]

Ludwig Kaiser got advice from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. He called it a goosebumps-inducing moment.

Gunther and Kaiser joined WWE's main roster together in 2022. Although The Ring General urged his protege to make it on his own after winning the World Heavyweight Championship in the summer of 2024, they have been inseparable. The Undertaker is a fan of both members of The Imperium.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ludwig Kaiser said he knows The Phenom spoke highly of him. Unlike many who sugarcoat when giving advice, the Hall of Famer says things as bluntly as possible. Kaiser appreciated the legend's approach and the time he took to talk. The German went to the extent of calling it a moment that made a significant impact on his career:

"I talked to him, as well. Goosebumps, man. Those are the moments where you really go, 'Hey man, somebody pinch me. That’s crazy.' Undertaker, he is such a great guy. He tells you exactly what you need to hear and I appreciate that. A lot of people sugarcoat, you know? It doesn’t help me. You can’t help me if you’re going to beat around the bush. He wasn’t mean or anything. He said, on the point, what he thinks I should do. It was something that I felt myself anyway, and he reassured me. It was one of those meetings in life where you go, 'If that wouldn’t have happened, who knows.'" [From 55:38 onwards]
Check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
Kaiser claimed that 2025 will be a noteworthy year for him. He worked his way up the ranks last year, receiving an Intercontinental Championship shot at Survivor Series: WarGames, and also had a television storyline with Sheamus.

Former WWE Champion Sheamus praises Ludwig Kaiser

During a recent interview on WWE Deutschland, Sheamus broke character to discuss his on-screen rival Ludwig Kaiser.

He addressed Kaiser's previous work as a tag team wrestler and predominantly as Gunther's lackey. However, their program helped elevate the German wrestler massively. The Irishman praised his rival's work as a singles performer. According to the former WWE Champion, the talented Ludwig Kaiser can throw down.

"Let's talk about Ludwig [Kaiser], right? So, Ludwig was known to the WWE Universe as the tag team and then obviously as the announcer to Gunther, holding his coat and all that. And then, look what's happened over the last six months, we've had that physical match. He may not be the biggest guy in the room, but he's tough, man. He's tough as they come. He can take a beating, and he can give it as well. He's shown how tough and physical he is," Sheamus said.
youtube-cover
It remains to be seen where things go from here for Ludwig Kaiser. Last year, he expressed a desire to become Intercontinental Champion.

If you use the quote from the firs part of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

