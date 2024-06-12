Massive CM Punk dream match against 6 ft 4 inch star could happen at Royal Rumble 2025, according to analyst

A backstage personality has pitched a dream match for CM Punk after he wraps up his heated feud with Drew McIntyre. Sam Roberts thinks The Second City Saint could have a first-time-ever clash with the 6'4" Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk is currently out with an injury he sustained during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he was the runner-up. However, this hasn't stopped WWE from building up a feud between him and Drew McIntyre. The two have traded back-and-forth barbs in several memorable segments, and now it's only a matter of time before their match goes down once the former AEW star gets cleared.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that if CM Punk and McIntyre were to have a showdown at SummerSlam 2024, he could see the latter emerging victorious. He then added that if Gunther were to win the World Heavyweight Title at The Biggest Part of the Summer, WWE could build a feud between him and Punk, culminating in a dream match at Royal Rumble 2025.

"I would love to see [it] at SummerSlam if CM Punk can come back to it. I would love to see Drew beat Punk. I would love to see Gunther beat Damian Priest. We could then do Drew vs. Gunther, unless we go to another Punk vs. Drew match. Because what we are getting eventually to, maybe at Survivor Series or Royal Rumble, Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title," said Sam Roberts. (31:22 - 31:51)

CM Punk made an appearance at NXT Battleground 2024

Amid his injury-related absence, Punk made an unexpected appearance in a backstage segment at NXT Battleground 2024. The Second City Saint confronted Roxanne Perez following her controversial win over Jordynne Grace, where she retained her NXT Women's Title, thanks to ample outside interference.

CM Punk wasn't pleased with Perez and said she didn't need to employ any underhanded tactics to remain at the top. Roxanne Perez, however, wasn't in the mood to take any advice and called Punk a 'hypocrite' before storming out.

