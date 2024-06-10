"What a hypocrite" - Current Champion stuns CM Punk in backstage confrontation

CM Punk was backstage at the NXT Battleground event that took place in the UFC Apex Arena. In a brief but heated backstage confrontation, he was left stunned after a Champion called him a hypocrite.

History was made at NXT Battleground, as not only was the first-ever Women's North American Champion crowned in Kelani Jordan, but the first-ever WWE Champion vs. TNA Champion match took place, with incumbent Roxanne Perez facing TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Although the latter was dominant, she lost to Perez after interferences from Tatum Paxley and Ash by Elegance (fka Dana Brooke).

CM Punk even commented on the match on his Instagram stories, simply stating, "Ladies making history." However, despite his close relationship with Perez, he wasn't happy with how the finish played out. The Second City Saint went on to confront Perez backstage during her post-match interview with Sarah Schreiber.

CM Punk told Roxanne Perez that she was lucky and advised her to focus on being who she truly is.

"Look, just calm down for a second. You're the Champion for a reason. You're head and shoulders above all these women here. You're head and shoulders above all the TNA knockouts. But tonight you got lucky. I need you to focus on this [The NXT Women's Championship], I need you to be who you are, I need you to be the prodigy. You don't need anything else."

The NXT Women's Champion responded by saying: "Thanks for the advice. What a hypocrite, huh?" leaving the multi-time World Champion visibly stunned.

After Perez stormed off, Punk asked Sarah Schreiber, "Is she always like this?" The latter nodded her head and confirmed that she was, in fact, always like that.

What crucial piece of advice did CM Punk give to Roxanne Perez?

As mentioned earlier, Punk has fostered a close relationship with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and her rival Cora Jade. Both women refer to Punk as their "Dad".

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Roxanne Perez revealed the crucial piece of advice CM Punk gave her about social media and people's opinions of her:

"I'm like, I'm scrolling on Twitter, and he like leans back, and he sees what I'm doing on my phone, and he goes, 'Stop looking at that. Stop looking at that. It doesn't matter what they say. It doesn't matter if they love you. It doesn't matter if they hate you. You keep on going out there and doing what you do and proving to everyone why you are in this. You are in the spot that you are in,'" she said.

Hopefully, this advice will be taken to heart by Perez, who is still essentially in the infancy of her career.

