Massive CM Punk in-ring return tease dropped by WWE official partner

One of WWE's official partners dropped a massive tease about the potential in-ring return of CM Punk. Apparel brand Chalk Line has a licensing agreement with WWE and they seemingly hinted at when The Second City Saint would make his comeback from injury.

In a post on their official Instagram account, Chalk Line shared a couple of wrestling trunks for Punk inspired by Macho Man Randy Savage and The Hart Foundation. The shorts are pink in color with Macho Man's trademark stars and Bret Hart's flames superimposed on it.

"Countdown to SummerSlam 🌸 Coming Soon! #ChalkLine," the account wrote.

The pair of shorts will be available soon on Chalk Line's official website, most likely around SummerSlam in August. But does it also mean CM Punk is ready to return around that time?

Punk has not been seen in action since the 2024 Royal Rumble match when he suffered a torn triceps. He has been in recovery ever since and has not been cleared yet. The usual recovery time for that kind of injury is around six months so he could be ready by next month.

There are two premium live events between now and SummerSlam - Clash at the Castle: Scotland on June 15 and Money in the Bank in Canada on July 6. Punk's likely feud upon his return could be with Drew McIntyre, who will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow.

Drew McIntyre warns CM Punk not to appear at Clash at the Castle

With Drew McIntyre getting a chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country, CM Punk has the opportunity to ruin another of the Scottish Warrior's moments. However, McIntyre has a warning for Punk and has told him not to try anything at Clash at the Castle.

"This is Scotland, this is different. I would strongly suggest not getting involved or doing anything to rock that boat during the show as there's a genuine chance you'll get jumped. I'm not even joking. And there's a genuine chance the security guard won't stop them because they're Scottish as well. I'm telling you, there's a good chance you'll get jumped and security will help jump you if you get involved in my match," McIntyre said. [H/T Cultaholic]

McIntyre has the "home court" advantage over Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle. However, Priest will have The Judgment Day as backup, and Punk could be lurking in the shadows to make his rival's life more miserable.