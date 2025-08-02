Massive CM Punk retirement tease dropped at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar CM Punk is all set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship tonight at SummerSlam. Ahead of his match, Big E and wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg dropped a huge Punk retirement tease.

The Best in the World won a hard-hitting Gauntlet Match to become the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. Since returning to WWE in 2023, Punk has been looking to add another title to his arsenal, but he hasn't been able to achieve this goal yet. Tonight is a massive opportunity for The Second City Saint as he will face The Ring General, likely in the main event of the show.

During the Countdown to WWE SummerSlam, Peter Rosenberg and Big E dropped a major CM Punk retirement tease after the latter himself hinted at it in a recent interview.

Rosenberg noted how the Triple H-led creative team did not hype up Punk too much, given his stature in the pro wrestling world, leading up to his clash with Gunther. The analyst also mentioned that he believed there were more days behind The Best in the World than there were in front of him in his career.

"I was thinking about this match earlier and discussing with Jackie Redmond, and we were talking about how CM Punk, somehow for being one of the biggest stars of all time, has somehow been a little bit under hyped in the last several weeks leading up to this huge SummerSlam... Here he is, he wins a Gauntlet match to get this opportunity at a world championship and guys at any age championship opportunities do not come every day, but when you're CM Punk and there are more years behind you than there are in front of you, you have to take these opportunities so, so seriously, they are so precious," Rosenberg said.

Big E also highlighted that The Second City Saint hadn't held a title in a long time, before saying that he wondered if this might be Punk's last shot at a world title.

"Look, it has been quite some time since Punk has held a title, and you wonder when you see CM Punk, that clock is ticking. Is this going to be his last world title opportunity? And you know, the cool thing I think I saw [was] a clip from Unreal [WWE's Netflix docuseries], where you could see how much it meant to Punk to be back. To be back in this spot, to be given opportunities, to main event. These are things that he has wanted so much in his career, and you wonder if this is the very last time he gets this shot. So, will he make good on that?" Big E said.

Check out the countdown show below:

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between CM Punk and Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

