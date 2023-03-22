Massive divide in WWE Universe's reaction to the official SummerSlam 2023 logo

WWE recently revealed the official logo for SummerSlam this year, and fans are divided in their response.

The company is headed to Detroit, Michigan for this year's edition of SummerSlam -- WWE's third of the annual Big Four premium live events. The show is scheduled to take place on August 5 at the Ford Field Stadium. It will also be the promotion's first premium live event at the venue since WrestleMania 23, which was held in April 2007.

The show's official logo was unveiled on social media, with the update featuring a new font and a 'fiery' design. The sign immediately drew a mixed response from fans online, exhibiting a massive divide in their perception.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Thoughts on the newly dropped official logo by WWE for this years SummerSlam? Thoughts on the newly dropped official logo by WWE for this years SummerSlam? https://t.co/cPvCN4Q04m

Many hailed the new logo for showcasing nostalgia towards the early 2000s era and symbolizing old-school wrestling. However, others noted that the design lacked the usual flair that has been popularly associated with SummerSlam in recent years.

Few also noted how the SummerSlam logo reminded them of other famous signs, such as the Detroit Pistons, Hot Wheels, and even the movie franchise Fast and The Furious. Here's how fans reacted to the aforementioned logo on Twitter:

ジャスティン @iTs__Gonzo twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Thoughts on the newly dropped official logo by WWE for this years SummerSlam? Thoughts on the newly dropped official logo by WWE for this years SummerSlam? https://t.co/cPvCN4Q04m This logo just drips nostalgia This logo just drips nostalgia🔥😍 twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Stinger.eth @stinger_7_ Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Thoughts on the newly dropped official logo by WWE for this years SummerSlam? Thoughts on the newly dropped official logo by WWE for this years SummerSlam? https://t.co/cPvCN4Q04m Looks clean and very fitting to the host city it’s located at twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Looks clean and very fitting to the host city it’s located at twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Levi @HeichouIRL Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Thoughts on the newly dropped official logo by WWE for this years SummerSlam? Thoughts on the newly dropped official logo by WWE for this years SummerSlam? https://t.co/cPvCN4Q04m glad they’re freshening up these logos a little bit lol, also those are Lions colors so yes good change twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… glad they’re freshening up these logos a little bit lol, also those are Lions colors so yes good change twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… https://t.co/ov60di6I2C

As of this writing, the company's website has listed top superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and The Usos to be featured on the show.

WWE reportedly planning a huge John Cena match at SummerSlam 2023

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames

early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be 🗣️YOUR TIME IS NOW! #WWE2K23 early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be #EvenStronger 🗣️YOUR TIME IS NOW!#WWE2K23 early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be #EvenStronger 💪 https://t.co/yYQOciHILq

John Cena is set to lock horns with United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 next month. However, as per the reports on WrestlingNews.co, WWE initially wanted the 16-time world champion to face Logan Paul.

WrestleVotes later reported that although plans for John Cena vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 were nixed, the creative team did not take it off the table. Thus, they could lock horns later this year, with SummerSlam being discussed as a potential show for their match.

Poll : 0 votes