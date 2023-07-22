Massive first-time-ever match announced for 330-pound WWE star

WWE SummerSlam is around the corner, and superstars are getting booked for the card by each passing week on both RAW and SmackDown. Recently, the company announced a massive first-time-ever match between Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed for an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this month, Bronson Reed returned to Monday Night RAW to assist The Miz in his No Disqualification match against Tommaso Ciampa. The A-Lister has previously similarly used Reed when he returned to WWE and debuted for the Red Brand.

Last week, Reed faced Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday Night RAW. However, he was interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa, who caused the disqualification. Instead, Nakamura laid out Ciampa and left after losing to Reed. Today, WWE announced that the two stars will settle their differences inside the squared circle.

Ciampa and Reed will face each other in a one-on-one contest for the first time in their careers. Both stars were on the developmental brand around the same time but never faced each other in a singles match.

WWE recently made a change to Bronson Reed's in-ring name

Last year, Triple H became the creative head of WWE after Vince McMahon seemingly announced his retirement and stepped away for a while. Meanwhile, Hunter brought back several NXT talents that were released a while back.

In December 2022, Bronson Reed returned to the company and joined Monday Night RAW. The former North American Champion had an undefeated streak on the brand in one-on-one contests for a while.

However, he eventually was pinned in a singles match against Shinsuke Nakamura on an episode of RAW. Recently, the company added 'Big' in front of his in-ring name.

On the latest episode of RAW, he was called 'Big' Bronson Reed and went on to win the match via disqualification. It will be interesting to see what other changes will be made to his presentation on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Bronson Reed? Sound off in the comments section below.

