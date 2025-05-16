Massive flaw in John Cena's Retirement Tour spotted: WWE Universe has pointed out the issue

John Cena's Retirement Tour is underway and expected to end in December. The Last Real Champion is looking to hold WWE's most prized championship until his last date and leave the company.

Ad

Cena has made it clear in the past that he would walk away from the business when he could no longer compete at a level that he feels happy with. The 17-time world champion has been working to try to reach the level of current WWE stars, but it's clear that this is no longer the case.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many fans have pointed out the fact that Cena hasn't been able to win any matches without help since returning. It's also clear that he is not able to keep up with the pace of any of the stars he is in the ring with.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Most notably against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and Randy Orton at Backlash, fans noted that the main WWE stars were forced to slow down so that Cena could keep up with them.

Ad

John Cena no longer has the pace to be a top star in WWE

Cena did state that he would retire when he was no longer at the highest level, so technically, he should have retired several years ago.

The current Undisputed Champion is only holding the title because of Travis Scott's interference and only retained it because R-Truth interfered at Backlash.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's hard to imagine a match where Cena wrestles someone who can't carry the match for him, since all of his opponents in recent months have been forced to do just that. Even the Elimination Chamber match left him behind, and he was forced to try to pull it back to pick up the win.

As reigning World Champion, John Cena should be in much better form, but as he has noted several times, his peak is clearly behind him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More