Massive former WWE Superstar returning after 15 years as a final "receipt" to Vince McMahon is possible, says veteran 

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards suggested that Linda McMahon could return to WWE after nearly 15 years.

The 75-year-old founded Titan Sports alongside her husband, Vince McMahon, 44 years ago. Over the next few decades, she held the positions of WWE President and CEO before leaving the company in 2009 to run for the United States Senate. Although she has been away for many years, Linda surprisingly attended the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

While discussing Linda's recent return at the Hall of Fame ceremony on The Brand podcast, Stevie Richards suggested TKO might be interested in bringing her back to benefit from her expertise. He also claimed her return could be a way to get back at her husband for everything he did to her.

"Linda had run WWE as an amazing business. Most of the reason that it grew the way it did was because of Linda, not Vince. Business side, could TKO, could Ari [Emanuel], could Nick Khan, could people on that side of the merger know that Linda is an asset to WWE? And it could be completely independent of Vince. Could she be there to show that she's going to be a good soldier and a good executive for the next regime of WWE/TKO? I think Linda would benefit them to bridge the gap between the way the business ran under her, which saw amazing growth, and now this new era and mixing both of those business plans together," he said. (3:10 - 3:57)

The veteran added:

"I'm still leaning on that Linda is seen as an asset by TKO. And also maybe this is her last little receipt on Vince for everything he's done to her over the decades." [6:25 - 6:36]

Vince Russo says Linda McMahon and the former WWE Chairman had been separated for years

Nearly two years ago, reports suggested that former Chairman Vince McMahon and his wife, Linda, had separated. However, Vince Russo claimed on The Brand podcast that the couple took that step over a decade ago.

The former Head Writer recalled Bruce Prichard telling him about Vince and Linda's separation in 2012.

"Bruce Prichard made it clear to me back in 2012 to my face, in 2012, bro, Vince and Linda had been separated for years. That comes directly from Bruce Prichard. So, literally, bro, sometime between 2000 and 2010 Vince and Linda became separated but they kept it a big secret," he said. [1:33 - 1:45]

Expand Tweet

Linda was not the only McMahon that returned during WrestleMania XL weekend. Stephanie McMahon also made a surprising comeback after nearly a year of absence to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Billion Dollar Princess also kicked off night two of the Show of Shows.

