Massive issue with Jade Cargill's segment on SmackDown pointed out by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

The feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi continued on WWE SmackDown this week. Jade attacked Naomi prior to her match against B-Fab. Naomi, however, still ended up defeating B-Fab.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo praised Jade as a bona fide athlete before pointing out a major issue with her segment on SmackDown.

"I think Jade Cargill is a freak of nature, bro. Listen, anybody that's in that kind of shape, I know what kind of work that takes. So I bow down to people that just dedicate their life to look like that. I really do. I could never do that in a million years."

He continued:

"But, Mac, brother, she beat up six guys. Yeah, like, come on. That's where they lose me. Mac, not only did she beat up six guys, these guys were pretty big. They weren't 120 pound guys. They were big guys." [37:15 onwards]

The beatdown prompted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to announce Jade Cargill versus Naomi for WrestleMania 41. WWE confirmed the match shortly after. It remains to be seen which of these two women will walk out as the winner.

