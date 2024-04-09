Massive mistake in WWE RAW main event leaves wrestling fans confused 

The main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW saw a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the number one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and Ricochet battled it out to decide who would step up to The Archer of Infamy, and ahead of the match, it was announced that it would be decided in an elimination match.

Expand Tweet

Mid-way through the RAW main event match, Jey Uso was put through a table, before Bronson Reed tried to pin Ricochet and Drew McIntyre broke up the pin. Many fans took to social media to express how confusing this was since it would make sense for McIntyre to allow Reed to eliminate Ricochet.

It seems that the announcement that was made ahead of the match was not accurate and it was just a Fatal Four-Way Match. It would have added another layer to the contest if it was an elimination match since Jey Uso could have been taken out after being put through a table by Reed and may not have been able to go on to win the match.

Instead, CM Punk was there to cost Drew McIntyre, and after Ricochet put Bronson Reed through the announce table, Jey Uso delivered a Superkick and a Spear to McIntyre to pick up the win.

