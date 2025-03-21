Massive name allegedly asked WWE for more money; Vince McMahon agreed to his demands

A top name allegedly kept asking WWE for more money during their collaboration back in the late 90s. As per Jim Ross, Mike Tyson asked the company for more money during his short stint during the WrestleMania XIV season.

Mike Tyson's involvement in the Stone Cold vs. DX feud on the road to WrestleMania XIV was a huge deal back in the day. The collaboration led to World Wrestling Entertainment garnering massive mainstream press.

Jim Ross recently shared an interesting tidbit about Tyson's involvement with WWE, while chatting with Conrad Thompson. Ross said Tyson kept asking for more money even after the deal was made between the two parties. Check out his full comments below:

“I don’t think so. The original piece of business was Tyson needed 'X dollars' or whatever it was, so many thousand bucks, but he kept coming back for more money. That was a little disgusting because you made a deal, but Tyson was needing more money. At the end of the day, he needed more money to buy a fu**ing motorcycle. That was Mike, and the irony was he got the money. We wanted to keep him as happy as we could, and in order to do that, we needed to make sure that we could continue to fill his pocket full of cash. As long as we did that, everything worked out just fine.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

What did Mike Tyson do at WWE WrestleMania XIV?

Tyson feigned an alliance with DX on the road to WrestleMania XIV. The main event of WrestleMania pitted Shawn Michaels with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The final moments of the bout saw Austin beating Michaels to become the new WWE Champion, with Tyson making a quick three-count.

After the contest, Tyson knocked Shawn out with a punch to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Later, Austin teased a match with Tyson during the post-show press conference, but it never came to fruition.

