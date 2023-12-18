Massive name requests Rhea Ripley to put him in The Judgment Day; Cathy Kelley responds

Cathy Kelley has reacted to a WWE legend's recent message directed at Rhea Ripley.

Mick Foley has been trying to join The Judgment Day for a while now and has even sent a video resume to the group. Foley recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and sent a request to The Nightmare. The Hall of Famer made it known that he's available if The Judgment Day wants to recruit him.

Cathy Kelley noticed the video and shared the same on her Instagram story with an amusing message for Foley.

Check it out below:

Kelley's message to the Hardcore Legend

Mick Foley also heaped praise on Rhea Ripley on The Bump

Mick Foley has been a fan of The Eradicator for quite some time now. He had massive praise for Ripley during his appearance on WWE's The Bump.

Check out what he said:

“Some people know that I’ve been a real big proponent of Rhea Ripley. There were times I was a little disappointed, but now I sit back. I’m like hey, as high as I had hoped for her, I could have never seen this coming. This one of the great characters of the modern generation. Wishing her the very best.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Ripley has had an incredible 2023. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match on the road to WrestleMania and challenged Charlotte Flair for her SmackDown Women's title. The two female stars delivered an instant classic on Night 1 of 'Mania.

This was their second WrestleMania encounter, as the duo had previously fought over the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, with The Queen winning the match. This time around, it was Mami who came out victorious. Ripley is still the champion, as 2023 is coming to a close.

