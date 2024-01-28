Massive name spotted at ringside at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

A significant name was spotted at ringside watching the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

Nick Khan is the current President of WWE. He also sits on the TKO Board of Directors.

Khan was spotted watching tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event at ringside. In the picture embedded below, you can see him watching the Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul match. Check out the tweet below:

Nick Khan recently shared a message to the WWE locker room immediately following Vince McMahon's resignation. Check out his message below:

"I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE."

At this point, Khan is one of the most powerful entities in the pro wrestling business. He has impressed fans with his work as a WWE higher-up so far.

Judging by his appearance at Royal Rumble 2024, it looks like he is keeping a close eye on the product on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The Show of Shows will be a massive affair this time, featuring some of WWE's biggest superstars.

