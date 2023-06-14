Massive name, who is yet to make WWE debut, issues challenge to Roman Reigns for a match at a special place

While Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson may not have made his professional wrestling debut, he is gunning for the top and is eyeing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Steveson signed a deal with WWE a couple of years back but is yet to step inside the squared circle. He was drafted to RAW during the 2021 Draft but never got to showcase his skills in a match. Steveson has made a few sporadic appearances on WWE programming, most notably at WrestleMania 38, where he was introduced by Stephanie McMahon.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman recently appeared in a commercial promoting the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics in which The Wise Man boldly stated that The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against any opponent at any place and time.

The post caught the attention of Gable Steveson, who laid out the challenge to The Bloodline leader for a match in Paris.

Check out the comment below:

Gable Steveson's record makes him a viable challenger to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been on a different stratosphere ever since returning as a heel in 2020. While he has decimated everyone in his path, Gable Steveson is unlike any other star The Tribal Chief has faced in the last few years.

The 23-year-old started making waves early in his career and went on to win the gold medal in wrestling at the 2020 Olympics, becoming the first American super-heavyweight to win freestyle Olympic gold since Bruce Baumgartner in 1992.

Heavyweight Nation @hwtnation Gable Steveson defeats Mason Parris 5-0 in match 2 to make the world team! Gable Steveson defeats Mason Parris 5-0 in match 2 to make the world team! https://t.co/cF8qINGlo8

After gaining massive notoriety on social media, Gable signed a deal with WWE in 2021. While he is yet to lace up his pro wrestling boots, it was recently reported that his debut is looming closer, which means he may not have to wait long to face Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is currently without a challenger for his world title and is dealing with a possible collapse of The Bloodline. While Reigns is reportedly set to be in action at Money in the Bank, his opponent is still unknown.

While it has been speculated that he could team up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos, one can expect to get a clear picture when The Head of the Table returns to SmackDown this Friday.

What do you make of a possible match between Steveson and Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes