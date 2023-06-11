"Time is getting closer" for massive name to make his WWE debut - Reports

Judging by the latest report by Xero News, the time is getting closer for WWE Superstar Gable Steveson to make his long-awaited debut.

23-year-old Steveson signed a deal with WWE two years ago but has yet to set foot inside the squared circle. He was drafted to RAW during the 2021 Draft and has since made sporadic appearances for the company.

Xero News is now reporting that Steveson's debut is looming closer. The outlet added that Steveson is in fantastic shape and wanted to be the best he could be before making his in-ring debut. Check out the tweet below:

Xero News @NewsXero



Lone Wolf Baron Corbin could be on route back shortly



Gable Steveson reportedly gearing up for WWE debut soon, said to be in great shape, wanted to train and be the best he could be before stepping in officially.



Appears, the time is getting closer now. Some Bits:Lone Wolf Baron Corbin could be on route back shortly #BWE Gable Steveson reportedly gearing up for WWE debut soon, said to be in great shape, wanted to train and be the best he could be before stepping in officially.Appears, the time is getting closer now. Some Bits:Lone Wolf Baron Corbin could be on route back shortly #BWEGable Steveson reportedly gearing up for WWE debut soon, said to be in great shape, wanted to train and be the best he could be before stepping in officially.Appears, the time is getting closer now.

Gable Steveson was reportedly going to get a monster push in WWE

Earlier this year, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Gable Steveson was about to get a monster push that was later scrapped.

Steveson has trained with the very best, including Brock Lesnar. Last year, the Olympic gold medalist had a chat with KTSP and had the following to say about receiving advice from The Beast Incarnate:

"There's [sic] been many times where I went to WWE Day 1, and I went to many others. I literally just sit back, and I'll talk to Lesnar for 30 minutes and say, 'Hey, what's this, this, and this?' He'll tell me, and I'll say hi to Vince [McMahon] for a few minutes. I am really just trying to dissect, and so when my time comes, it is a hit, and I know what I am doing straight away." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Gable Steveson is still incredibly young and has a long road ahead of him. Only time will tell if he manages to make it big in the world of pro wrestling. With the likes of Brock Lesnar advising him, one would think that Steveson has a bright future ahead of him as a pro wrestler.

What do you think about Xero News' report? Who should be Steveson's first opponent? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes