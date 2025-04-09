Massive plans for Damian Priest outside WWE in 2025

Damian Priest is set to have a massive gig outside WWE later this year. It's one of the perks since TKO Group took over, as stars can do non-wrestling projects and build their brand.

Priest had a big 2024 that saw him win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. He became the second star in WWE history to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Archer of Infamy was one of several top names in the company to sign with the Paradigm talent agency. As announced by Damian Priest on X, formerly known as Twitter, he's set to host Slayer's only show in the United States this year at Hershey Stadium in Pennsylvania on September 20.

"ALL RISE… for @Slayer! Kerry King entered my world by playing my entrance theme. Now, I enter Slayer’s world by hosting their comeback on 9/20 at Hershey Stadium in Hershey, PA -- their ONLY US headlining show," Priest posted.

Damian Priest is a huge fan of Slayer, with his finisher, South of Heaven, named after one of the band's songs. And as mentioned above, guitarist Kerry King was responsible for Priest's WWE entrance theme.

Damian Priest on the similarities between metal music

and WWE

A known metalhead, Damian Priest, explained how similar metal music and wrestling were during an interaction with Louder Sound last year. Both are considered unique with their niche of fans but can fill a huge stadium.

"It's one of those things that's the same kind of character or personality. It's something that, to your point, wrestling and metal aren't normal. It's not the norm. Our fanbases are so passionate. I'm a fan of sports and movies and all types of stuff, but when it comes to both those industries, the passion for a fan to be so immersed in it, I think is a special feeling, and you can't compare it to anything else," Priest said.

With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, Priest is expected to face Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match.

