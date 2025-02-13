Massive praise lavished on Jey Uso; comparisons made with Hulk Hogan by WWE analyst

Jey Uso has been on the run of his WWE career for the past few years. He defied all odds and won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, shocking fans worldwide. Analyst Peter Rosenberg recently praised Jey and compared him with The Immortal Hulk Hogan.

This week on RAW, Jey Uso made his WrestleMania 41 match official. He will lock horns with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at The Show of Shows. Many fans have lauded Jey for how far he has come since his stint as a tag team wrestler.

On the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg praised Jey for his popularity among fans. He also compared The Yeet Master's ongoing run with Hulk Hogan's time as the face of the global juggernaut.

"Doesn't someone earn after like 15 years of doing nothing but being a wrestler, the right to go on a run where they're over for just being charismatic. Didn't he exactly, by the way Hulk Hogan never even did the 15 years of wrestling." [38:48 - 39:04]

Jey has arguably worked very hard to become a main event act in singles competition. He hopes to fulfill his dream of becoming world champion at WrestleMania 41. However, standing in his path is The Ring General Gunther.

Hulk Hogan appeared on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere

Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE programming when he showed up on RAW's Netflix debut. He appeared in front of the live crowd in Los Angeles alongside fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart. Hogan was there to promote Real American Beer.

Hogan's return arguably didn't get the desired reaction from the audience. Despite delivering a babyface promo, The Hulkster was showered with loud boos. The legend hasn't been seen on WWE television since then, and some fans believe it is because of the negative response he received on RAW's Netflix premiere.

