Massive rematch with big stipulation announced for WWE legend Rey Mysterio

WWE recently announced a WrestleMania rematch between Rey and Dominik Mysterio for a Live Event on June 18th.

It's no secret that Rey and Dominik's feud was among the most compelling ones heading into WrestleMania 39. The emotionally-charged and heated rivalry featured several memorable segments on TV. It came to a poetic conclusion at The Show of Shows, where the Hall of Famer humbled his son by defeating him.

Though both are currently on separate brands, with Dominik on RAW and Rey on SmackDown, this didn't stop WWE from booking another match between them.

On the occasion of Father's Day on June 18th, Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio would go to war in a Street Fight at a Live Event emanating from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

Regardless of who wins, it's safe to assume the father-son would leave no stone unturned to brutalize each other.

Apart from the Street Fight, a few other matches featuring some of the company's biggest stars have also been announced.

Check them out below:

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Viking Raiders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, among others, are also advertised to appear at the show.

WWE legend Bret Hart thinks Rey Mysterio might be the greatest of all time

In an interview on the Johnny I Pro Show a couple of weeks back, Bret Hart went as far as to say that Rey Mysterio might be the greatest ever to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. The Hitman also mentioned that he wished he could have had a match with Mysterio.

"One of the greatest, maybe the greatest wrestler of all time, that people often forget about or don't recognize is Rey Mysterio. I wish I could have had one match with Rey Mysterio, just to be in the ring with him. He's one of my favorites, and always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect that I have for Rey Mysterio," said Bret Hart.

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April this year for his incredible and distinguished in-ring career.

