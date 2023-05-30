Bret Hart says current WWE star is "maybe the greatest wrestler of all time"

Bret Hart is widely viewed as one of the most talented in-ring performers in wrestling history. However, the man himself believes current WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio might be even better than he was.

Mysterio has worked for several high-profile companies since breaking into the wrestling business in 1989, from ECW and WCW to AAA and WWE. In March, the 48-year-old's contributions to the industry were recognized when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In an interview on the Johnny I Pro Show, Hart said he wishes he faced Mysterio during his wrestling career:

"One of the greatest, maybe the greatest wrestler of all time, that people often forget about or don't recognize is Rey Mysterio. I wish I could have had one match with Rey Mysterio, just to be in the ring with him. He's one of my favorites, and always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect that I have for Rey Mysterio." [3:39 – 4:04]

Hart worked for WCW between 1997 and 2000. Rey Mysterio was also a member of the roster at the time, but they never crossed paths.

Bret Hart's advice for up-and-coming wrestlers

Many current wrestlers view Bret Hart as one of their biggest inspirations. The Canadian hero won several titles during his legendary career, including the WWE Championship five times and WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Congratulations to Bret Hart for receiving a Star on the Canada walk of fame. Congratulations to Bret Hart for receiving a Star on the Canada walk of fame. https://t.co/ZJJAzvHvbk

Asked to provide some encouragement to modern wrestlers, Hart jokingly advised them to only watch his matches:

"I would tell them go back and watch all my matches back as much as they can, and don't watch anybody else!" [4:07 – 4:14]

Hart was recently honored with his own star on Canada's Walk of Fame. He hopes other Canadian wrestlers, such as Edge and Trish Stratus, receive the same accolade one day.

Do you agree with Bret Hart's opinion on Rey Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

