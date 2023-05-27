WWE legend Bret Hart honored on Canada's Walk of Fame

WWE legend Bret Hart received his star at Canada's Walk of Fame today.

Hart was pencilled in for the Canada Walk of Fame in 2021, and received his minted sidewalk star a tad late due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Fellow Walk of Fame inductees Ajay Virmani, Graham Greene, Gully Black, and the families of Frederick Banting, Charles Best, and Salome Bey were also in attendance for the ceremony. Popular actor Keanu Reaves was also honored with a sidewalk star during the event in Toronto.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke after getting his star on the Walk of Fame and stated that he is proud of being a wrestling hero for many Canadians.

“I just want to say how special it was for me to be a wrestling hero or a TV hero for so many Canadians across the country. I’ve had such a great journey and such a great ride and I’m really proud of my career. I’ve always been especially proud of being from Canada and spreading my name and the goodwill of Canada across the world. I’d like to think that I showed everybody that Canadians can be the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be," said Hart. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart hopes more wrestlers are honored on Canada's Walk of Fame

Bret Hart is the first professional wrestler to receive a plaque on Canada's Walk of Fame, but he hopes that he isn't the last.

The Hitman spoke to Post Wrestling after the ceremony and noted that wrestling is often overlooked, and hoped that his induction will help put an end to that. He added that fellow Canadian WWE Superstars such as Edge and Trish Stratus also deserve a spot on the Walk of Fame.

“I don’t think we ever got credit for being great actors, we never got credit for being great athletes. And we’re both. We’re great storytellers, we’re great actors, we’re great athletes. We’re amazing artists. And I think me being on the Walk of Fame is hopefully a start for guys like Edge and other guys to be on the Walk of Fame. [Or] Trish Stratus, another great Canadian wrestler. It doesn’t just start or end with Bret Hart," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Bret Hart is an icon of the professional wrestling industry and many WWE stars look up to him to this day. It will be interesting to see if the former champion's induction into the Walk of Fame leads to more Canadian wrestlers getting the recognition they deserve.

